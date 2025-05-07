Kazakhstan set to revolutionize petrochemicals with advanced eco-fuel standards

Kazakhstan is undertaking a major modernization of its oil refining sector, aiming to adopt the K6+ eco-fuel standard, deepen refining from 89 percent to over 94 percent, and boost petrochemical and export-oriented production. The country's refineries will reach a Nelson Complexity Index above 11, exceeding the global average, with investments of $15–19 billion planned. Key facility expansions include Aktau, Shymkent, Pavlodar, and Atyrau, with goals to fully meet domestic fuel demand, foster scientific and workforce development, and support carbon neutrality by 2060 in line with ESG principles.

