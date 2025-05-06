Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco visited the International Mugham Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Detailed information about the center was provided to the princess during her visit.

The Center, as one of the flagship projects, was implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to preserve the country’s national spiritual values and promote them worldwide. It was established at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Foundation.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the International Mugham Center in Baku on April 6, 2005.

The 7,500 square-meter building is designed to resemble the parts of the tar, an ancient Azerbaijani musical instrument. The three-story building, inaugurated on December 27, 2008, features a 350-seat concert hall, a club, classrooms, a recording studio, and an 80-seat restaurant named “Ud.”

The Princess of Morocco was also brought up to speed on the national musical instruments showcased in the foyer of the International Mugham Center.



A concert program was then rolled out, shining a spotlight on rare gems of Azerbaijani mugham music and underscoring the wealth and artistic treasure of the country’s national tunes.

