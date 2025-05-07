Iran plans to boost electricity generation capacity by tapping into variety of sources

Iran plans to boost its electricity generation capacity by 14,000 megawatts in the upcoming month, according to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, CEO of Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR). This increase will come from restarting power stations and blocks previously shut down for maintenance. Of the total, 12,000 megawatts will come from thermal power plants, 1,000 megawatts from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and 1,200 megawatts from renewable energy sources.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register