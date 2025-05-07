Pakistani PM vows forceful response to Indian attacks

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given, said the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

"The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.

The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," PM Sharif wrote on his page on X.

India had already launched missile strikes on three Pakistani cities. The attacks targeted Bahawalpur in Punjab province, as well as the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan announced it was closing its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.