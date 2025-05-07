There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Vietnam in various fields - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. As a result of our joint efforts, there is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in areas such as trade, economy, culture, education, energy, transport, and others. Today, these and other matters were discussed in detail, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam has kicked off, Trend reports.

"The documents signed in the energy sector and the exchanges we have had give us reason to believe that in the near future, we will further expand our cooperation in this field," the head of state emphasized.