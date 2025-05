FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin has concluded his formal engagement in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Turchin received a formal send-off at Fuzuli International Airport, attended by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov along with a cadre of high-ranking officials.

