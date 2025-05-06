Court in Azerbaijan marks its calendar for next round in Ruben Vardanyan’s case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on May 6, Trend reports.

At the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with a translator in his native language, Russian, as well as with a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before testimony began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the legal rights and responsibilities of the victims attending the session for the first time and introduced them to the court personnel, including interpreters, clerks, and prosecutors.

Avraam Berman, Vardanyan’s defense lawyer, then raised an objection to the judicial panel, citing a review of the February 6, 2025, session transcript. The defense argued that the transcript’s failure to reflect their motions raised concerns about the panel’s objectivity and impartiality. Vardanyan supported his lawyer’s objection.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev responded that while the defense had the right to comment on the accuracy of the session records, an omission in the transcript was not grounds for challenging the entire judicial panel. He accused the defense of using similar objections to unnecessarily prolong the trial. Aliyev requested the court to dismiss the objection.

The victims present at the session also requested that the objection be denied.

The court recessed for deliberation.

Upon return, the court announced its decision to dismiss the defense’s objection. Judge Agayev stated that the defense had failed to provide concrete evidence of the panel’s bias, as required by the Azerbaijani Criminal Procedure Code.

The court then heard testimony from victims of the alleged crimes.

The court also reviewed the medical examination reports for each of the victims.

The next session is scheduled for May 13.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel