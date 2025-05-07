Azerbaijan’s import bill for furniture and components jumps in early 2025
In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan imported furniture and its parts worth $30.6 million, marking a 3.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The share of these imports in total imports was 0.54 percent. Azerbaijan sources furniture from countries including Russia, China, Türkiye, Belarus, Italy, Georgia, Moldova, and others.
