Azerbaijan sees a dramatic increase in food salt shipments from Belarus 1Q2025

Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of iodized food-grade salt from Belarus in early 2025, reaching nearly 68 tons and costing $20,700. This marks a dramatic surge compared to the same period in 2024, when only half a ton was imported at a value of $300. Overall, Azerbaijan imported 2,200 tons of food salt from various countries during the reporting period, totaling $323,000.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register