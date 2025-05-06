Azerbaijan sees a dramatic increase in food salt shipments from Belarus 1Q2025
Azerbaijan significantly increased its imports of iodized food-grade salt from Belarus in early 2025, reaching nearly 68 tons and costing $20,700. This marks a dramatic surge compared to the same period in 2024, when only half a ton was imported at a value of $300. Overall, Azerbaijan imported 2,200 tons of food salt from various countries during the reporting period, totaling $323,000.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy