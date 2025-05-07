Uzbekistan showcases Samarkand as 2026 ADB Meeting host at Milan gathering (PHOTO)

MILAN, Italy, May 7. Uzbekistan presented its reform achievements and vision for regional cooperation during the Future Host Country Event held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Milan, ahead of the 59th Annual Meeting set to take place in the historic city of Samarkand in 2026, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev addressed the event, expressing gratitude to Italy for its warm hospitality and to ADB for the enduring partnership. He emphasized that Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic and social reforms aim to build a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready nation.

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the long-standing and fruitful partnership with the Asian Development Bank. It is a great honor to welcome you today to a very special moment for Uzbekistan. As we all know, the uncertainties in the world have become an integral part of our daily lives. The complex geopolitical situation, global economic instability, the scarcity of food and energy resources, poverty and environmental problems are becoming increasingly active. A quarter of the world's population is facing limitations in accessing clean drinking water,” he said.

Khojaev noted that in recent years, the new Uzbekistan has rapidly implemented universal reforms and fundamental changes.

“We attach a particular importance to the liberalization of the economy and the improvement of the living standards as well as the well-being of our people. Over the past period, the volume of our gross domestic product has doubled and for the first time exceeded $100 billion.

Uzbekistan has reduced poverty from 23% to 11% in just four years. This year, we aim to reduce it to 9% and halve it by 2030. At the same time, we are implementing a multidimensional poverty reduction program, which includes expanding access to quality education and medical services, improving housing conditions, strengthening social protection, and building the infrastructure networks in the most difficult areas,” he said.

In conclusion, the deputy PM extended a warm invitation to attend the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, which will be held in Uzbekistan, in the historic city of Samarkand in 2026.

“Samarkand, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It is a true jewel of the Silk Road, a crossroads of civilization, culture, and commerce of over two millennia. Renowned for its majestic architecture, vibrant traditions, and unmatched hospitality, Samarkand is a place where history and progress meet in harmony. President Mirziyoyev is really looking forward to welcome all the guests in Samarkand for the ADB Annual Meeting. And we look forward to welcoming you to this timeless city, where together we will shape the future of regional cooperation and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific,” he said.

Addressing the event, Masato Kanda, President of ADB, recalled that this is the second time for Uzbekistan to host the annual meeting since the meeting in Tashkent in 2010, which was pretty much successful.

“And, of course, this is the first time to hold it in the city of Samarkand. And, as the Deputy Prime Minister rightly suggested, Samarkand is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities. We are pretty much excited to go there. Samarkand will make the perfect place to think about the future of humanity and also perfect place for strengthening our cooperation and collaboration. So, I'm very much looking forward to seeing you all in Samarkand,” he said.