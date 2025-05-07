Azerbaijani gas helps reduce fuel prices in Bulgaria

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a 14.22% reduction in natural gas prices for May, setting the new rate at 64.40 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding transmission, access fees, excise, and VAT, Trend reports via the EWRC.

The revised price reflects the full utilization of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under a long-term agreement with Azerbaijan.

In addition to pipeline gas from Azerbaijan, state gas supplier Bulgargaz has also secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies for May. These were acquired through an auction that set minimum price and payment conditions, under existing contracts with international trading partners.

According to the EWRC, the total gas volumes secured are sufficient to meet Bulgargaz’s commitments for the month, including deliveries to end-suppliers, district heating utilities, and industrial clients under bilateral contracts.

The IGB pipeline links Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and forms part of the Vertical Gas Corridor, enhancing energy security and diversification in the region. Currently operating at 3 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/y), it has an expandable capacity of up to 5 bcm/y. The interconnector supplies about 70% of Bulgaria’s domestic gas needs and also serves as a reliable route for gas deliveries to Moldova and Ukraine.

