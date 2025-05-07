Iran's stock market value hits new heights

In the first month of the Iranian year, Iran's stock market grew by 12.4 percent, reaching 117 quadrillion rials ($210 billion), up from 104 quadrillion rials in the previous month. The chemical sector led with 27 percent of the market value, followed by basic metals (17 percent) and banking/finance (8 percent). This growth reflects the stock market’s focus on major economic sectors in need of investment.

