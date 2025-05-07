This visit is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Your visit (General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam – ed.) is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam has kicked off, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized, “I am confident that the outcomes of the visit will be successful and that the agreements reached will translate into concrete projects.”