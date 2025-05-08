General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party pays tribute at Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

General Secretary To Lam paid tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

He then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city's redevelopment efforts.

