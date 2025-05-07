Kazakhstan supercharges oil refining in bold energy transformation

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is implementing a long-term strategy to expand and modernize its oil refining industry. Between 2020 and 2024, refining volumes rose from 15.8 to 17.9 million tons, driven by government reforms. A development concept through 2040 outlines increasing capacity to 38 million tons annually by expanding existing plants and building a new refinery. The strategy aims to reduce dependence on crude exports and shift toward deeper hydrocarbon processing.

