Azerbaijani FM explores future of strategic partnership with Vietnamese counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Bui Thanh Son, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on May 8, 2025, Trend reports citing the ministerial press service.

The officials discussed the prospects for enhancing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, the future of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

The ministers highlighted the importance of recent diplomatic visits, notably the state visit of Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary, To Lam, to Azerbaijan. This visit culminated in the signing of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, underscoring the commitment of both nations to further cooperation.

The ministers also discussed broad areas for collaboration, including trade, defense, energy security, transportation, and humanitarian affairs. They agreed on the need to utilize mechanisms such as political consultations and an Intergovernmental Commission to enhance bilateral exchanges.

In addition, regional and international cooperation within frameworks like the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was explored. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support and solidarity in these forums.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for a wide-ranging exchange on other areas of mutual interest.