Azerbaijan, Hungary view AI-run modern cybersecurity tools (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev together with a delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of Hungarian Defence Forces, General Dr. Gábor Böröndi visited the Central Command Post of the Air Force, the Cybersecurity Center and one of the commando military units, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Hungarian delegation pays an official visit to Azerbaijan.

First, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade informed the representatives, who arrived at the Central Command Post of the Air Force, about the structure and activities of the command post, which meets modern standards and is equipped with high-tech capabilities.

The guests were provided with a detailed briefing on the control of our country's airspace, coordination of flight operations, and headquarters-level management processes.

Then the representatives arrived at the Cybersecurity Center and got acquainted with the activities carried out to ensure the cybersecurity of modern weapon systems and information technology equipment adopted into the Azerbaijan Army’s armament, as well as with the conditions created at the center. Additionally, the delegation was informed in detail about modern cybersecurity tools powered by artificial intelligence.

Subsequently, the chiefs of staff of both countries visited one of the commando military units and got acquainted with the conditions created in the unit.

After watching servicemen’s activities on the mountain commando rappel tower and along the scout trail, the guests were presented with an exhibition showcasing the weapons, ammunition, and military vehicles available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Detailed information was provided on their tactical-technical characteristics, as well as on the rules for their proper use.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel