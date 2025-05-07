Death toll from Indian missile strikes on Pakistan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The death toll from Indian missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Pakistan has risen to eight, ISPR Director General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, Trend reports.

According to him, 35 people were injured due to Indian missile strikes.

India had already launched missile strikes on three Pakistani cities. The attacks targeted Bahawalpur in Punjab province, as well as the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan announced it was closing its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.