Azerbaijan, Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop potential for cooperation in variety of areas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. I believe that our countries [Azerbaijan and Vietnam - ed.] have every opportunity to further develop the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Trend reports.

"If we talk about trade and economic relations, there are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to further diversification of our economies.

One of the promising areas for the strengthening of ties between our countries is tourism. The establishment of direct flights between Baku and Vietnamese cities with parallel development of tourism programs will contribute to the interest of citizens of both countries in each other's culture and history. The intensified joint cultural projects, the development of humanitarian programs and joint initiatives in the field of healthcare and environment – all these spheres are of mutual interest for our countries.

And, of course, there is education. As always, we will welcome students from Vietnam. They can take advantage of educational programs offered by Azerbaijan within the framework of grants and scholarships for citizens of NAM member countries. This will improve opportunities for academic exchange, scientific research and interpersonal contacts between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. The implementation of exchange programs, as well as cooperation in science and technology, can become another promising area for the development of bilateral relations," President Ilham Aliyev said.