Qazaq Air becomes VietJet Kazakhstan in landmark privatization move

Photo: QazaqAir

Qazaq Air will be rebranded as VietJet Kazakhstan following an agreement signed at the Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable in Astana. The deal, part of a privatization plan, was completed with SOVICO Group as the buyer. The strategic partnership aims to enhance both the airline industry and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, with a focus on expanding the route network and fostering regional growth. The collaboration is expected to strengthen transportation connectivity and open new opportunities for mutual development. The agreement follows a meeting between Kazakhstan's President and Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary.

