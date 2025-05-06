Kazakhstan, AIIB forge new paths for sustainable investments in Central Asia

Photo: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) convened a high-level panel on April 29 at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), focusing on strategies to mobilize finance for sustainable infrastructure. Co-hosted with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Transport, the discussion explored AIIB’s expanding role in driving resilient, green investments across Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Panelists emphasized the importance of ESG standards, public-private partnerships, and regulatory innovation in shaping the infrastructure of the future. As preparations continue for AIIB’s Tenth Annual Meeting in Beijing this June, the event underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic position in the region’s sustainable development agenda.

