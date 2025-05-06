Azerbaijan's ASAN service launches "ZIRVA" management marathon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The opening ceremony of the project “ZIRVA – The Victory Leader’s Vision and Traditions in Governance” has been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The project is being implemented by the ASAN Center for Innovative Development, operating under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The project aims to discuss the application of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s victory policy in the areas of governance and leadership, while also enhancing the knowledge and skills of professionals inspired by this policy.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev and First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov delivered speeches at the event.

The officials emphasized that the state-building policy initiated by Heydar Aliyev is currently experiencing its most dynamic phase under President Ilham Aliyev.

They also highlighted that the President’s governance measures and multifaceted reforms are contributing significantly to the country’s progress.

The event featured video presentations dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s Victory Policy, covering themes of governance and leadership, as well as showcasing the activities of the ASAN Center for Innovative Development. Following the screenings, a panel discussion titled “New Challenges in Governance” took place.

According to the project’s plan, from May 6 to July 6, 2025, 150 executives from both the public and private sectors will participate in experience exchange meetings with government officials, take part in training sessions on innovative leadership skills in governance, and attend familiarization programs related to ASAN service practices.

Moreover, info tours to the liberated territories will be organized, and an online book titled “Collection of Impressions” will be published.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel