Tajikistan completes first Eurobond repayment amid growing debt service needs, IMF says
Tajikistan made its first Eurobond repayment on schedule in March 2025, as the country faces significant debt obligations over the next two years. The IMF underscores the importance of maintaining prudent fiscal policy and building buffers to manage potential risks.
