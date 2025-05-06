International event in Kazakhstan's Aktau weighs intercultural dialogue, sovereignty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ An international scientific-practical conference on "Intercultural Dialogue, Modern Constitutionalism, and Sovereignty" was held at Yessenov University (Caspian University of Technology and Engineering named after Sh. Yessenov) in Aktau, Kazakhstan, as part of Azerbaijan’s "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Aktau, the "Azerbaijan Center" Public Fund, and the Department of International Relations and Tourism at Yessenov University.

The conference brought together prominent scholars, experts, and public figures from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, along with the consuls general of Türkiye, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

In his opening remarks, Yessenov University Rector Berik Akhmetov emphasized the role of education in fostering a tolerant and harmonious society. He also noted that the university remains committed to international collaboration and supports initiatives aimed at advancing intercultural dialogue.

Aykhan Suleymanli, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Aktau, followed with a speech highlighting the importance of finding common ground and building bridges of mutual understanding in today’s world.

During the conference, Elmira Jangojayeva, Head of the Department of International Relations and Tourism, and Eldar Jafarov, Professor of Political Science, presented discussions on various aspects of constitutional law and intercultural communication.

In his closing remarks, Ilkin Orujov, Director of the "Azerbaijan Center," thanked participants for their fruitful discussions, expressing confidence that the conference's outcomes would significantly contribute to the development of intercultural dialogue and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Certificates were awarded to participants, and organizers received appreciation letters at the conclusion of the event.

