Kazakhstan pitches strategic trade path for Vietnam through Middle Corridor

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan and Vietnam have discussed enhancing the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) as part of their newly established strategic partnership. Kazakhstan has encouraged Vietnam to explore using the route for exporting goods. A joint statement also highlighted the December 2024 signing of the sale transaction for 'Qazaq Air' between Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna, Vietnam's Sovico Group, and its local partner. Both countries aim to strengthen trade, investment, tourism, and humanitarian ties. This follows a visit by Vietnam's General Secretary, To Lam, to Kazakhstan, where key agreements were signed.

