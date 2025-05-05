Kyrgyzstan to continue active participation in ADB’s regional initiatives - minister

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Kyrgyzstan will continue its active participation in Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) regional initiatives, Almaz Baketaev, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan, ADB Governor, said in his statement for the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“The Kyrgyz Republic will continue to actively participate in regional initiatives, such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, and fully supports ADB’s strategic vision for a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Asia and Pacific region,” he said.

Baketaev noted that the Kyrgyz Republic views its partnership with the Asian Development Bank as a strategic and long-standing alliance grounded in trust and a shared objective: building strong, inclusive, and competitive economies.

“Over three decades of collaboration have seen the implementation of

numerous initiatives across key sectors of the economy and social development, with tangible

benefits for our population. Today, our country is focused on advancing:

- The energy sector, including hydropower and renewable energy sources;

- Transport and logistics infrastructure to improve both domestic and regional connectivity;

- Digital transformation to strengthen transparency and efficiency in public administration;

- Agriculture and food security;

- Social services, particularly healthcare, education, and support for vulnerable groups,” the minister said.

He noted that a special priority is the implementation of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant – a project that Kyrgyzstan views as a symbol of energy sovereignty, sustainable growth, and regional cooperation.

“Its realization will not only meet domestic demand but also enhance regional energy cooperation in Central Asia, supplying green electricity to neighboring countries,” said Baketaev.