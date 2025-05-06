Kazakhstan, UAE to launch largest green energy project in Zhambyl region

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Senate of Kazakhstan discussed a draft law to ratify an agreement with the United Arab Emirates for a 1-gigawatt wind power plant and a 300-megawatt energy storage system in Zhambyl region. Presented by Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov, the project, developed with UAE's Masdar, will generate 3.4 billion kilowatt-hours annually and cut CO2 emissions by 2 million tons. It will create 1,000 temporary jobs and 100 permanent ones, while boosting local businesses and supporting Kazakhstan's climate goals.

