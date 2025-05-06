Kyrgyzstan boosts electricity output in 1Q2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan experienced an increase in electricity generation during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. However, in March 2025, there was a slight decrease in output compared to the previous year, which had seen a significant surge.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register