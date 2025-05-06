Baku hosts press conference on 18th Caspian Agro and 30th InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A press conference dedicated to the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan" has started in Baku today, Trend reports.

The conference is being held with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as exhibition organizers.

Speaking at a press conference, Toghrul Ghafarbeyli, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that this year, as the Ministry of Agriculture, in accordance with the assignment of the country's leadership, the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture is one of our top priorities.

According to him, this year the Ministry will demonstrate to the participants of the exhibition several projects related to the introduction of artificial intelligence: “after long research it became clear that there is no synergy between students studying in Azerbaijani universities in the direction of artificial intelligence and large agricultural parks in the market, and there is a need for it. We want to create this synergy for the first time this year.”

“Therefore, we want both university students and large agro parks to create synergy with each other at this exhibition, as well as directly demonstrate the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture,” he emphasized.

In turn, official representative of Caspian Event Organisers Bahruz Hidayatzadeh noted that Baku will host an investment forum of sustainable agriculture.

He noted that within the framework of the International Agrarian Innovation Forum, the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development's “Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum” will be held at Baku Expo Center with the participation of more than 200 international and local representatives, officials and experts:

“The event will be organized on May 14-15 with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Agrarian Innovation Center, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the organizers of the exhibition.”

“The forum agenda will include topics such as investing in sustainable agriculture, strengthening SMEs in agriculture, agricultural trade, value chains and food markets. Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) meetings as well as various trainings will also be organized during the event. This forum is important in terms of strengthening international economic ties in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector,” he said.

The 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition “Caspian Agro” and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition “InterFood Azerbaijan” will be held on May 13-16 at the Baku Expo Center. Over the years, the exhibitions have occupied a worthy place in the global exhibition calendar, being a reliable and recognized national brand, as well as being among the leading international events in the world.

The events are held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are actively supported by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA), the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMED), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industry Association (AQISA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Association of Organizers of the Food and Beverage Industry of Azerbaijan (AQISA).