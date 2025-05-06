ADB scoping demand for new projects along Middle Corridor - Yevgeniy Zhukov

MILAN, Italy, May 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is scoping demand for new projects along the Middle Corridor (CAREC Corridor 2), Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said, addressing the seminar on Trans-Caspian Connectivity: Unlocking Transport and Energy Corridors held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“ADB is identifying challenges and opportunities for investment in developing CAREC Corridor 2 to facilitate social and economic development of CAREC countries,” he said.

Zhukov noted that in addition to the ongoing projects, ADB is programming several projects for 2025-2028 along this corridor (road rehabilitation, railway infrastructure modernization and reforms).

“ADB is exploring project opportunities in urban and tourism development and improvement of border crossing points with digital solutions along the CAREC Corridor 2, with a view of turning it into an Economic Corridor,” he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.