Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price

According to the country's central bank, the price of a newly minted Bahar Azadi coin decreased to 766 million rials (approximately $1,415) compared to the previous price. Additionally, the older version of the Bahar Azadi coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 726 million rials (around $1,342).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register