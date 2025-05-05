Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price
According to the country's central bank, the price of a newly minted Bahar Azadi coin decreased to 766 million rials (approximately $1,415) compared to the previous price. Additionally, the older version of the Bahar Azadi coin, minted between 1979 and 1991, was sold for 726 million rials (around $1,342).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy