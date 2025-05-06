Azerbaijan's Ganja auto plant unveils tractor output figures in co-op with Belarus

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant annually produces about 700-800 tractors with Belarusian companies, Khanlar Fatiyev, Chief of the Plant's Supervisory Board, told Trend.

According to him, cooperation with Belarusian enterprises, particularly with the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), has been ongoing since 2007.

"After President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Belarus in 2006, a partnership was established with Belarusian companies. For 18 years, we have closely cooperated with the factories of the country. Together, we produce around 700–800 tractors annually. In addition, based on the agreement signed on May 5, we plan to enter third-country markets," Fatiyev said.

He added that the enterprise has long been engaged in the production of utility vehicles, as well as specialized vehicles for waste collection and disposal.

