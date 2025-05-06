Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss development of military cooperation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. On May 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of Hungarian Defence Forces, General Gábor Böröndi, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Hungarian delegation has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev.

First, the guests visited the tombs of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and flowers, and honored their blessed memory. They also laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument at the Victory Park.

During the meeting held at the ministry, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister welcomed the guests and conveyed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan. Expressing satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation between the countries, the minister particularly commended Hungary’s support for Azerbaijan across all levels.

Speaking about the work done in Azerbaijan in the field of army development, the defense minister stressed that there are all opportunities for further development of strategic cooperation between the countries.

Böröndi, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality and emphasized the positive impact of such visits and meetings on the development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations based on mutual trust and friendship.

The meeting discussed future prospects for the military cooperation and other issues of interest.

At the official welcoming ceremony held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the chiefs of staff of both countries passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of the countries were performed. Böröndi signed the Book of Honor in accordance with the protocol.

After that, Colonel General Valiyev met with his Hungarian counterpart.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and further development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian military cooperation and noted the importance of exchanging experience and holding joint exercises to increase the professionalism of servicemen.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel