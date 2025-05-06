Azerbaijani students and agro-parks team up to drive AI synergy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture holds the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture among its main priorities this year in accordance with the instructions of the country's leadership, the ministry's official Toghrul Gafarbayli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan" in Baku today.

According to him, this year the ministry will show several projects related to the application of artificial intelligence to the exhibition participants.

"After long research, it became clear that there is no synergy between students trained in the direction of artificial intelligence at universities in Azerbaijan and large agroparks on the market, and there is a need for it. We want to create this synergy for the first time this year.

Therefore, we want both university students and large agroparks to create synergy with each other at this exhibition, and they will directly demonstrate the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel