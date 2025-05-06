Libya and Eni discuss gas projects and future opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, met with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in Tripoli to review the progress of key energy projects underway in the country, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on three major projects approved in 2023: the Sabratha Compression, the Bouri Gas Utilization Project, and the Bahr Essalam Structures A&E. The Sabratha Compression project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will support production at the Bahr Essalam field. The Bouri Gas project is advancing, with startup targeted for 2026. Drilling has started on Structures A&E, with the contracting phase ongoing.

The two sides also discussed Eni’s exploration efforts and the opportunities linked to Libya’s recently launched bid round. They underlined the role of these projects in boosting gas output, reducing emissions, and enhancing local workforce development and technology transfer.

Eni has operated in Libya since 1959 through its joint venture with the National Oil Corporation, Mellitah Oil and Gas BV. The company remains Libya’s top international gas producer, with an average equity production of 176,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.