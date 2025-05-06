Vietjet Qazaqstan discloses fleet details, eyes growth in Kazakhstan

Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account

Vietjet Qazaqstan will operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft, as announced by Nurlan Zhakupov, head of Samruk-Kazyna, during a roundtable in Astana. Vietjet Air and Qazaq Air signed a strategic partnership agreement, creating the new airline. Sovico Group and VietJet Air will assist in managing operations. The event also saw Qazaq Air and Boeing sign an agreement for future fleet support services. Additionally, Samruk-Kazyna finalized the transfer of Qazaq Air’s shares to a consortium of strategic investors, including Central Asia Aviation Holdings and Kazasia Holdings.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register