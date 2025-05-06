Iran, Azerbaijan forge ahead with joint regional and international organizations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev met today with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani ministry.

The meeting included discussions on bilateral cooperation priorities that sprang up after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 28, 2025, as well as collaboration within regional and international organizations.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of establishing contact and cooperation between Iranian and Azerbaijani research and policy think tanks, noting that such engagement would further strengthen bilateral ties and improve mutual understanding on a range of issues among the public in both countries.

The deputy ministers also exchanged views on other regional and global matters.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel