Kazakhstan pours major investment into Almaty airport modernization
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport will undergo significant development backed by private investment, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan announced. A new cooperation agreement outlines plans to upgrade airport infrastructure, enhance working conditions for staff, and create new jobs. Initiatives include salary increases, a medical center, a training facility, and improved staff amenities. The investor will also lead projects to modernize terminals, expand cargo facilities, and build an airport hotel. Additional details will be shared at a press conference planned for next summer.
