Centrum Air begins direct flights from Azerbaijan's Baku to Uzbekistan's Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air company commenced regular direct flights on the Baku–Tashkent route today, Trend reports.

The flights are operated every Monday using modern and comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft.

Centrum Air flight schedule:

Baku → Tashkent: departure at 19:20, arrival at 22:50 (GMT +4)

Tashkent → Baku: departure at 16:15, arrival at 18:20 (GMT +4)

“We welcome Centrum Air's launch of operations at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The entry of a new carrier on this high-demand route reflects growing market interest and strengthens transport connectivity between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Expanding our route network remains a strategic priority, and we are open to further partnerships with international airlines,” said Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport Teymur Hasanov.

The airline's Founder and Chairman of the Board, Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov also highly appreciated the event.

"For Centrum Air, strengthening air links with our closest partners is of utmost importance. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan share not only economic interests but also deep historical, cultural, and family ties. The Baku–Tashkent route will serve as another bridge between our nations, making travel easier,” he stressed.

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, is the country’s largest city and one of Central Asia’s key economic, cultural, and transportation hubs. It combines rich historical heritage with modern infrastructure. Baku, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, continues to strengthen its role as a major air transport hub and contributes to the expansion of international connectivity.

The direct air link between the capitals opens up new opportunities for passengers in tourism, business, and humanitarian cooperation.

To note, the Baku–Tashkent route is already part of Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s route network, and the addition of Centrum Air to this route offers passengers greater frequency and more travel options.

