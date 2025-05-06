UNHCR shuts down its office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ending its operations in Azerbaijan, a spokesperson for the organization told Trend.

UNHCR has received official notification of this from the Government of Azerbaijan.

"The United Nations system values its 33-year partnership with the Government and people of Azerbaijan. Throughout this period, the UN has supported Azerbaijan in advancing major development priorities.

UNHCR is committed to ensuring a responsible transition its operations in consultation with all partners and donors. The United Nations remains in active dialogue with the Government of Azerbaijan, as with all Member States, to ensure that our efforts continue to be aligned with national development priorities and contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the UNHCR rep noted.

On May 2, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) also confirmed the closure of its office in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, on March 3, during a meeting with Gwi-Yeop Son, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the UN Development Coordination Office, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the country would now engage with several UN bodies through their headquarters.

He noted that, as Azerbaijan has transitioned from a recipient of aid to a contributor to the global agenda, cooperation with UN entities such as UN-Habitat, the UN Environment Programme, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, and other relevant agencies remains a priority. Going forward, interactions with some UN bodies will take place at the headquarters level.