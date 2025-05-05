Azerbaijan announces its budget revenues through State Tax Service in 4M2025

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

During the first four months of this year, Azerbaijani state budget revenues through the State Tax Service exceeded the forecast by 398.2 million manat ($234.2 million) or 6.1 percent. The revenues reached 6.9 billion manat ($4 billion)

