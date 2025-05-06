Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell has introduced new personalized offers to customers in its mobile application by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. These AI solutions analyse subscribers’ calling and internet usage habits to tailor campaign and tariff plans suited to each user.

The campaigns and tariff plans, generated through behavioural analysis, are delivered to users in the form of notifications. This innovation allows customers to optimize time while benefiting from customized offers designed specifically for them.

Committed to customer satisfaction, Bakcell continuously delivers innovative solutions tailored to its users’ evolving needs and expectations. By making technology an integral part of the everyday user experience, Bakcell successfully pursues its customer-centric development strategy through products and services based on modern technologies.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications operator. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. Through AI-powered innovations and smart solutions, Bakcell actively supports the country’s sustainable development and remains one of the biggest investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various sectors such as telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction across multiple countries.