Kyrgyzstan sees growth in natural gas production in 1Q2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In January–March 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas output rose by 15.7 percent year-on-year, marking a rebound after a decline in 2024. March alone saw a 3.8 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register