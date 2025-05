BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. India launched missile strikes on three cities in Pakistan, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, Trend reports.

"India launched missile strikes on three cities in Pakistan. The targets were Bahawalpur in Punjab, as well as two cities in Azad Kashmir - Kotli and Muzaffarabad," the ISPR chief said.

It was also announced that Pakistan has closed its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.