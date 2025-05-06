Uzbekistan reveals top travel destinations for citizens in early 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
In the first quarter of 2025, over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad, marking a significant increase in international travel. Popular destinations included Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, with a noticeable rise in travel to the UAE, Egypt, and other countries, reflecting a growing trend of mobility among Uzbek citizens.
