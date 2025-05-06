Caspian Green Energy Corridor presents transformative opportunity for future of cross-border energy trade in CAREC - Yevgeniy Zhukov

MILAN, Italy, May 6. The Caspian Green Energy Corridor presents a transformative opportunity for the future of cross-border energy trade in CAREC, Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director General of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said, addressing the seminar on Trans-Caspian Connectivity: Unlocking Transport and Energy Corridors held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“It connects Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to establish a green energy corridor linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe. The corridor facilitates renewable energy exports and enhances regional power exchange,” he said.

Zhukov noted that it strengthens energy security and optimizes energy distribution among participating countries.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed an MOU in May 2024 on the Caspian Green Energy Corridor Project. In October 2024, ADB approved a Small-Scale TA to support this project and signed an MOU at the Ministerial Meeting of CAREC on its implementation.