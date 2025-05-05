Flight from Vietnam to Kyrgyzstan makes pit stop in India due to technical hassles

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 5. An aircraft made a technical landing at Kolkata Airport (India) while on its way from Vietnam's Nha Trang to Bishkek, carrying 163 citizens of Kyrgyzstan among its passengers, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the landing, carried out by Air Nomad, was made for refueling and to ensure flight safety. The passengers were put up in a hotel, treated to two square meals a day, and given all the bells and whistles they needed during their stay.

An additional aircraft has been arranged by the airline, with a planned departure for Bishkek later today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is closely monitoring the situation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel