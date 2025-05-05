Kazakhstan plans Kuryk port upgrade, fleet expansion by 2026

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan's Mangistau region plans to modernize the Kuryk port, increase the number of vessels, and repair key road sections, including the route from Zhanaozen to the Turkmenistan border. Additionally, the Sargaz terminal in Kuryk is under construction, and railway station upgrades are set for completion by year-end. A desalination plant in the resort area of Kenderli is expected to finish by May 2025, with the capacity of the "Caspian" desalination plant in Aktau increasing to 100,000 cubic meters per day. President Tokayev has emphasized timely and high-quality execution of these projects.

