ExxonMobil’s chemical products earnings rise in Q1, largely on lower costs

ExxonMobil reported a modest rebound in its chemical products segment for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings more than doubling from the previous quarter to $273 million. While the improvement was driven by stronger volumes and lower costs, results remained well below year-ago levels due to weaker global margins and ongoing industry challenges.

