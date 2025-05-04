ADB ready to implement as much as possible connectivity projects, including in South Caucasus and Central Asia

MILAN, Italy, May 4. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to implement as much as possible connectivity projects, including in South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This was announced by ADB President Masato Kanda during a press briefing at the ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Trend reports.

“The regional cooperation and integration, this is one of our highest priorities. This is not only good for the economy, but for the regional stability. Not only in sub-region, but through the global trade, everything is there. For global economy, particularly in terms of transportation, energy, productivity, this is really transformative to change the society, human community, for better,” he said.

For instance, in the case of the ASEAN region, Kanda said ADB is much keen to support the ASEAN power groups.

“So there are many ways, including, of course, also in the Central Asia and South Caucasus. We are now trying very hard to implement our RTI approaches and to find out the feasible projects. And together with the partners on the ground, we'd like to implement as much as possible in this regard,” he noted.